In another move to expand her culinary empire, Chef Kelis is moving her talents to Netflix. Music fans know Kelis for her songs like "Milkshake," "Jerk Ribs" or her "I hate you so much right now!" yelling single "Caught Out There." Others only know the multi-hyphenated entertainer as rapper Nas's ex-wife and mother to his children. However, in 2006, Kelis began her culinary journey to become a saucier, later graduating from Le Cordon Bleu and eventually writing a cookbook.



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

Kelis announced on Wednesday (March 18) that her new show, Cooked with Cannabis, will launch on Netflix on 4/20. "Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love my Netflix, so this is a dream come true," she wrote on Instagram. She added that she didn't "go looking for" this opportunity but was something that was presented to her. She couldn't pass it up.

"As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today's society," she continued. "In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together. I hope you all will tune in, it's definitely going to be a good time!"

Nylon reports that Cooked with Cannabis is a cooking competition and Kelis's co-host, Chef Leather Storrs, told Food & Wine, "Cooked with Cannabis is a show where weed is a seasoning rather than the reason. It's granular, educational, heartfelt and smart. The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant. Further, there was a real sense of community and camaraderie." Will you be tuning in to this new Netflix show?