Kelis has opened up about the tragic loss of her husband, Mike Mora, for the first time since his passing back in March. Speaking for a new interview with People, Kelis explained that she's grateful to have at least had the chance to say goodbye.

“It wasn’t something that was sudden. We were able to prepare, and love, and say goodbye. We were able to spend the time that we needed to, as much as we were given, the best way that we could,” Kelis said. “Is it a great situation? No, it’s freaking awful, but I am grateful."

Mora was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer back in 2020, shortly after Kelis had given birth to the couple's third child, Galilee. Their two other children, Knight and Shepherd are 13 and 6 years old respectively.

Kelis explained that their kids were “always super aware” of the situation and they faced it head-on as a family.

“It was out of our hands from the beginning. We’re just grateful for what we had. It’s part of life. It doesn’t change the fact that I’m heartbroken… but it does change how I choose to approach it,” Kelis told the outlet. “It reminds you how short time is, and how we don’t have any control. I want to control what I can control — how I treat the people around me. I’m really big on celebrating people when they’re here. I don’t feel like it’s as useful when they’re gone."

Kelis married Mora, who worked as a photographer and real estate mogul, in 2014. He died on March 14, 2022, at age 37.

