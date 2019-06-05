As birds are wont to suddenly appear, so too are Kelis albums. Fans of the "Platinum Era" likely remember the "Milkshake" singer's early discography, including her sophomore album Wanderland. The project was produced in entirety by the Neptunes; if you'll recall, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's early millennium run was one for the ages, this project included. Though Virgin Records never released the project on North American soil, it went on to garner a cult following, many of whom later came to lament the fact that it had once been abandoned in the streaming era. That is, until now.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

As of today, Kelis' sophomore album can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and more. It's unclear whether Kelis and Virgin Records opened up a newfound discourse prior to the shift, but we'll take what we can get. Hopefully, the singer is getting her shake where payout is concerned, though she has yet to comment on social media.

Do you remember Wanderland? The project features appearances from Clipse and Roscoe, and as stated earlier, a fully-committed Neptunes. Have you any interest in revisiting this one?