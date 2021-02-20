Kelese Rises In The Ranks Of R&B With Double Feature Video For "Krazy + Complicated"

The new wave of modern R&B divas have been holding the genre down with soulful tunes that ride the wave of hip-hop, with the likes of Summer Walker, Kehlani, Teyana Taylor, SZA and H.E.R. to name a few coming to mind.

Now we're being introduced to a 20-year-old Minnesota native named Kelese — no, not "Milkshake" Kelis! — a beautiful fresh face with a fresh new batch of singles to match.

The double feature music video featured here for her songs "Krazy" and "Complicated" are extensions from her 2020 EP, Soon You'll Understand. While "Krazy" rides the wave of trap-laced bliss, "Complicated" dives into more traditional R&B sounds as she croons about losing love and becoming better off after the fact.

Although this pair of hits comes off her aforementioned EP released in 2020, Kelese also has a trifecta of EPs released in 2021 that embody a travel theme from her hometown of Minneapolis (where this music video was actually shot) and the ever-influential music scene in Atlanta. Her knack for creativity already speak volumes, and we're expecting even more greatness when she really gets a chance to talk her talk. Get it, girl!

Watch the music video for her joint singles "Krazy + Complicated" below, in addition to streaming the Soon You'll Understand EP and all three MSP-ATL projects as well. Let us know if you're rocking with her music down below in the comments section:

Quotable Lyrics:

You like b*tches with the fake ass

You like b*tches with fake the titties

You like b*tches with the fake tan

With the fake brain and the fake Remy

You like b*tches with a cold heart

You like b*tches that are porn stars

Couldn't be with a b*tch like me

'Cause that meant you look at your own flaws, yeah