Kelela Returns After Four Years With New Song "Washed Away"

If you're looking for a new soothing ballad that is all about atmosphere, look no further than Kelela's newest track, "Washed Away." The "alternative R&B" singer and producer (whose work defies genre classification) has returned to our playlists after four years of silence since 2018's Take Me a_Part, the Remixes. Those were remixes from her critically acclaimed 2017 debut album, Take Me Apart, and it's an electronic direction that she continues on "Washed Away."



As the song title suggests, the song's instrumentation and vocals are washed in reverb effects and echo through the song, with no catchy melody or steady drums to push the track forward. Instead, it lingers in its mood, with only Kelela's vocals there to break up the synthesizer ambiance. The D.C. native sings of being far away and "riding out on metal waves," accentuating the track's otherworldly and serene tone.

"I love a banger, but for the first point of contact out of my hiatus, it felt more honest to lead with an ambient heart-check,” said the 39-year-old in a statement. "I specifically want to speak to marginalized Black folk and highlight the work we do to find renewal in a world that’s built to make us feel inadequate. This song is the soundtrack to the relief we find after going inward."

The music video for the Yo van Lenz-produced track was filmed in Dankail Depression, located in the northern region of the Afar Triangle in Ethiopia. Not only does Kelela go back to her roots with this release, but she's aware of the wait fans have endured. A promotional video of fans asking "Do you know where Kelela's been?" was released over the weekend to promote the song's release.

Quotable Lyrics

The mist, the light, the dust that settles, the night

The hope, the longing, fade away, blurry-eyed

Riding out on metal waves

Moving on, a change of pace