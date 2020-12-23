Kelechi Drops Off "On Me"

Kelechi's back with some brand new heat. Inspired by a conversation he had with Jidenna, the Nigerian-American artist offers his latest single, "On Me," an afrobeats-influenced banger that finds the singer embracing his blessings with vibrant melodies and illuminating production.

"It's about stepping into one’s greatness. I had a conversation with Jidenna on tour and he told me: 'There’s no stars, or opener on this tour. It’s on YOU to decide how fans walk away feeling about you.' It’s some real chief shit. This song feels like a show night on tour. From opener to after party," the artist said in a press release.

Kelechi's new single, "On Me" serves as the latest single off of his forthcoming project, Going Home. Check out "On Me" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Back of the 'Lac is tinted, they squintin' to see who's in it

Pushin' it to the limits, someone gon' give me a ticket

Know I holla, I holla, I tell 'em get'em to get'em

