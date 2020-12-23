mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kelechi Drops Off "On Me"

Aron A.
December 22, 2020 19:29
110 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

On Me
Kelechi

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kelechi delivers an afrobeats-infused anthem with his latest release, "On Me."


Kelechi's back with some brand new heat. Inspired by a conversation he had with Jidenna, the Nigerian-American artist offers his latest single, "On Me," an afrobeats-influenced banger that finds the singer embracing his blessings with vibrant melodies and illuminating production. 

"It's about stepping into one’s greatness. I had a conversation with Jidenna on tour and he told me: 'There’s no stars, or opener on this tour. It’s on YOU to decide how fans walk away feeling about you.' It’s some real chief shit. This song feels like a show night on tour. From opener to after party," the artist said in a press release.

Kelechi's new single, "On Me" serves as the latest single off of his forthcoming project, Going Home. Check out "On Me" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Back of the 'Lac is tinted, they squintin' to see who's in it
Pushin' it to the limits, someone gon' give me a ticket
Know I holla, I holla, I tell 'em get'em to get'em

Kelechi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  110
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kelechi
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kelechi Drops Off "On Me"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject