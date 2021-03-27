This week, Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton accused him of owing her more than $1.2 million in back child support and spousal support. Hampton also alleged that Mitchell made $630,000 last year and purchased an $800,000 home, so he has no reason to not be paying her. Hampton has been using the hashtag #payyourexkel across Instagram to put him on blast, calling him a “deadbeat dad.” She’s also been posting videos to TikTok under the username @deadbeatdadkelmitchell.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I’m no longer going to be a victim,” Hampton wrote. “I’m collecting everything I’m owed! If you are a fan of his, let him know #payyourex! You can’t be a man of God and not take care of your past responsibilities! You cannot continue being a hypocrite! Part 2 will explain how I went to jail for his IRS TAX debt! Yep, I’m spilling it all, until I get my money!”

On Friday, Kel seemingly clapped back at these claims, posting a video of the cap emoji alongside the song “Clout” by Offset. “They do anything for clout,” the video repeats. Kel called on the Bible in his caption, appearing to call his ex-wife a liar: “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who act faithfully are his delight. (Proverbs 12:22 ) #teamJesus.”

What do you think, is Kel at fault here? Should he pay up? Check out all of Tyisha’s allegations below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.