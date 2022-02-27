Keke Wyatt says that she's not closing the door on the possibility of having a 12th child, following the news that she's pregnant with baby number 11. Wyatt discussed her freshly announced pregnancy during an interview with Us Weekly.

“Well, my hunnie, [Zackariah Darring], can wear a [‘Last One’] shirt all he wants, [but] I have learned never say never,” she told the outlet, earlier this week. “So we shall see. OK!”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Wyatt and Darring married in October 2018. The couple's son, Ke'Riah David Darring, was born in January 2020. Wyatt shares her other children with ex-husbands Rahmat Morton and Michael Ford.

She also discussed her parenting style: “I am very hands-on with all my children. I am really only comfortable with my family. I have tried all the nannies and everything. It just wasn’t my cup of tea.”

As for how her kids have responded to the idea of having another sibling, Wyatt remarked: “My kids are very real. Overall, they are excited. My kids help me soooo much in every way. Don’t get it twisted, some days they are lazy just like kids and I have to get on their ass. But other than that, they are great.”

