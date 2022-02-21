Keke Wyatt has announced that she is pregnant with her 11th child. The singer revealed that she and her husband, Zackariah Darring, are expecting in a post on Instagram, Sunday.

"My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a 'plus 1' to the Wyatt Bunch!" Wyatt wrote, before mentioning that their daughter Kayla Ford was unable to make it. "Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!"

Wyatt shared two photos, one of her family posing together in matching t-shirts, and another of herself in a red wrap dress.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Wyatt's last child, a son named Ke'Riah David Darring, was born in January 2020. Wyatt and Darring married in October 2018. The two had dated previously in their youth. Prior to 2018, Wyatt had been married to Michael Ford. She shared eight children with Ford, and one with Rahmat Morton.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson responded to the news by joking, "KeKe Wyatt really think she finna outdo me…."

Ochocinco has 9 children of his own.

