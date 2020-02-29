Keke Palmer Turns Up The Heat In Visual To "Got Em Mad" Ft. TK Kravitz

A week and a half after dropping her single "Virgo Tendencies," Keke Palmer returns with a new track. The talk show host is thriving on television as a co-host of ABC's Strahan, Sara and Keke, but it looks as if she's continuing her industry domination by sharing more music with the world. "Virgo Tendencies" told the tale of a relationship gone bad because Keke's partner was neglecting her needs. For her latest single "Got Em Mad," Keke goes cabaret and spices things up with a sexy show.

This rollout seemed to be leading up to the announcement of a forthcoming project from Keke as it's rumored that her next project will be titled The Boss. The talk show host is no stranger to the music industry as she's previously released two albums: So Uncool in 2007 and Waiting to Exhale in 2016. Check out the steamy video for "Got Em Mad" and let us know if you're looking forward to more music from Keke Palmer.

Quotable Lyrics

I been movin' alone, I ain't never need no one

Count on nobody but me

Now a n*gga think he could come round

Tellin' me he'll hold me down

That ain't gon' satisfy a thing

Bae, I know you know what I'm about

That's why you thought approachin' me

Was the best thing for you

You tryna come up off-key

So I play like I can't see

That's why I got you mad at me, yeah