Keke Palmer shared a handful of videos on Instagram, Sunday, honoring Nicki Minaj. Palmer and a group of friends can be seen dancing along to Minaj's verse on Yo Gotti's track, "Rake it Up."



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"Third times the charm @nickiminaj the girls and I did this as a tribute to our nephew. Please play for him, love y’all," Palmer wrote in the caption.

"Lil' bad Trini bitch but she mixed with China," the group raps along in the video.

Palmer is clearly enjoying herself. She posted earlier this week about making health a major goal of her's entering 2021. She explained in a caption of a selfie:

I mean, throughout my life too but especially this year as I discover I’m not just healing what I’ve done to my own body but what my genes have become susceptible to within my blood line. It’s scary but also empowering to know that you yourself can make the difference. No pressure right — my siblings and I just want my parents sacrifices not to be in vain! So we promise to take the resources they allowed us to have and up the anti so the Palmer’s coming after us have an even better start(my parents set the bar pretttty high).

[Via]