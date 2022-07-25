Keke Palmer has responded to the viral tweet comparing the success of her career to Zendaya and the impact of colorism. In a post shared on Sunday night, Palmer reaffirmed her status as a “leading lady” and says that she’s had a “blessed” career.

The discussion was prompted by Palmer’s recent appearance in Jordan Peele’s new horror film, Nope. Many online argued that it was a breakout moment in the mainstream for her career, while others claimed she’s been a household name for years.



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

"I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

In addition to Nope, Palmer is best known for her roles in Akeelah and the Bee, Hustlers, Barbershop 2, Madea’s Family Reunion, and more.

Check out Palmer’s pair of tweets below.

[Via]