It's been nearly two weeks since August Alsina confirmed what many had suspected for a while now -- he was romantically involved with Jada Pinkett Smith in the past few years. While Jada and Will addressed the scenario on Red Table Talk last night, others seemingly chimed in on the internet including Keke Palmer. "The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn't need to know your business, that's not fake it's honoring one's privacy," she tweeted.

A user then tweeted a picture of Keke Palmer and August Alsina together, writing, "this you?" Keke denied that they ever dated but it quickly triggered August to go on a full-blown tirade against her on Twitter. "U Absolutely right. I was never ur man," he replied. "It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ur 'friends' r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability." He added later on that he "fucked w/ Keke" but explained was disheartening for her to be "covertly speaking subliminal shade" recently.

Keke Palmer responded on Instagram with a long caption where she explained how she wouldn't actually retaliate against August, though she admitted that she has the screenshots and receipts to back-up her claims.

"I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it," she said. "People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t fuck up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong."