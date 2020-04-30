How you spend your quarantine days is your business, but over at Keke Palmer's crib, it's lit. The talk show host has been rolling out new music for months, sharing R&B singles about love, loss, and creeping around. She's preparing to share her forthcoming album The Boss, and on Wednesday (April 29), the singer introduced the world to her sexy alter ego, "Kiki."



Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images

Keke Palmer has recently switched up her hairstyle to an orange and blonde 'do and it's obvious that she's enjoying the new look. "This is Kiki, not to be confused with Keke & she’s giving u new music all 2020 😜🥳," Keke wrote in the caption to her video. In the clip, Keke is seen rocking an animal print string bikini in her living room as she sings along to her new song. This may not be how fans are used to seeing the multihyphenated entertainer, but remember, this is "Kiki."

Meanwhile, Keke has continued to keep herself busy during this quarantine. Not only has she been sharing new music, she's also been keeping up with her talk show duties and recently appeared alongside DJ D-Nice for a streaming version of MTV's Club MTV. Check out Keke Palmer jamming out to her own music below.