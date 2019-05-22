The Alabama abortion ban has prompted women from all around the United States to share their stories of terminating their pregnancies. Actress Busy Philipps shared that she has had an abortion and tweeted that she wasn't ashamed of her choice. She used the hashtag "YouKnowMe," and in a week thousands of women have followed in the Philipps' footsteps by revealing that they, too, have undergone the procedure.

Keke Palmer was one of those women, tweeting that she had an abortion because "I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother." The questions, criticisms, and coverage must have been too overwhelming for Palmer because she later deleted the post. However, she did explain why she decided to remove her story.

"Twitter is sometimes too flat and too short to express intimate sentiments," Palmer explained. "Words without context, very annoying." She continued, "I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world rn and the policies that follow. #YouKnowMe," adding "Making individual choices is not a betrayal to your faith. Mainly, because God knows your heart and your journey. God never judges. I hate that it’s always a this vs that, instead of an 'I understand YOUR PERSPECTIVE.'"