Unlike many other celebrities, Keke Palmer keeps her romances private. In a day and age where everyone seems to aspire to be "#RelationshipGoals" as they post every detail of their personal lives on social media, many times with their equally-as-famous partners, Keke says she prefers to date people outside of the spotlight.

There have been rumors that the talk show host has snagged herself a new man, but she remains tight-lipped about her relationships. "I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” she told Harper's Bazaar. "Yes, I’m a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends... I do have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post on there, ’cause I do post a lot of real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But at the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?”

It doesn't sound as if Keke has ruled out the possibility that she'll ever date a celebrity, but it isn't likely. “I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she said. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.” Unsurprisingly, Keke Palmer also added that it's difficult to figure out who wants to get to know her for her, and who just wants to latch onto her coattails.

“And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends too," she told the magazine. "That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame. And that can really tear at your self-esteem if you let it. ’Cause the reality is you really might be a great person, you really might be that fun to be around, you might be that lovable, but because you’re always having to protect yourself from what people may want from you, you can’t even embrace the fact that maybe it’s all true.”

