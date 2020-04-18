Keke Palmer Bosses Up On "Sticky" Single

The talk show host is back with yet another single. Keke Palmer is continuing her quarantine roll out of her forthcoming project The Boss with the release of her latest effort, "Sticky." The bossy track follows in the footsteps of "Virgo Tendencies," Got Em Mad" with TK Kravitz, and "FYG"—all singles she's released within the last few months. Keke is set to deliver an R&B musical outfit and "Sticky" shows just how and why people can't keep up with her flex.

It's unclear when fans will receive her full-length album, especially with the finality of the COVID-19 quarantine still up in the air. The unsure ending of our forced time indoors hasn't stopped veteran entertainer from pressing forward, and by the sounds of her recent singles, we can expect for Keke Palmer to share a more mature side of herself with this project. Give "Sticky" a spin and let us know how you feel about this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in a foreign whip

Crossing a border sh*t

You can't afford to tip

You can't afford to hit