Over 30 years ago, Club MTV was launched. The 30-minute show featured young people dancing to Top 40 hits, much in the same style of Soul Train, just with a different target audience. The network has decided to revive the series for a Club MTV special event that's set to take place virtually with a message of being "#AloneTogether." KeKe Palmer and DJ D-Nice will host the star-studded Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice event that will "raise proceeds for Save the Music Foundation’s effort to bring music programs to students in underserved communities severely impacted by COVID-19," according to a press release.

The "#DanceTogether" online party is all about fans linking up with the famous as they show their moves while in the safety and comforts of their living rooms. KeKe Palmer and DJ D-Nice will have a slew of celebrity guests popping in including "LL Cool J, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Common, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donny Wahlberg, Fat Joe, Nicole Scherzinger, La La Anthony, Rita Ora, Pauly D, Steve Aoki, MJ Rodriguez, and Liza Koshy." Of course, a Club MTV party wouldn't be complete without the show's host in the 1980s to 1990s, Downtown Julie Brown.

DJ D-Nice has been keeping the indoor party alive with Club Quarantine as he hops on the ones and twos and spins some of our favorite tracks for hours at a time. You can catch Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice along with host KeKe Palmer and their celebrity friends on "Saturday, April 25th at 10PM ET/PT on MTV, simulcasts across VH1 and MTV2, and will be livestreamed on PlutoTV."