Keith Thurman is set to face off against Manny Pacquiao on July 20th and the American Fighter has been adamant about the fact that he will beat Pacquiao and even end his career. The two fighters are doing promotion for the bout and it is gearing up to be an exciting event that will surely have boxing fans everywhere paying attention with a keen eye. While Thurman has to focus on Pacquiao, it appears as though he'd be interested in taking a fight against UFC legend Conor McGregor. Of course, McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring in 2017 and with McGregor expressing interesting in getting back in the ring, Thurman wants some of the smoke, according to TMZ.

"You know you make more money in the boxing ring anyway," Thurman said. "Box me, Conor."

Thurman also went into heavy detail when it comes to McGregor's boxing style, saying that there are plenty of holes in his game and that he would beat him down with ease.

"[In boxing], the advantage is do you have skills with the left? Do you have skills with the right? Do you have footwork? And, one thing [Conor] doesn't have is conditioning. He does not have conditioning. He is not ready for these championship fights," Thurman explained. "Floyd walked him down and beat him like he was playing 'Fight Night!'"

