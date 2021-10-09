mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Keith Sweat & Raheem DeVaughn Drop Off "Can't Nobody"

Erika Marie
October 09, 2021 02:53
The two music veterans usher in the weekend with a smooth R&B jam.


It's time for some grown folks R&B and it looks as if Keith Sweat is adding another "Nobody" track to his catalog. The legendary R&B crooner has been singing his hits for decades, and over the summer, Sweat joined his friend Bobby Brown for a nostalgic Verzuz. The two icons performed 20 of their fan favorites—Brown even tried breaking out those old dance moves—and people expected both singers to share new music before the year's end.

Keith Sweat is ushering in the weekend with the help of Grammy-nominated music veteran Raheem DeVaughn as they shared their collaboration, "Can't Nobody." The two singers traded turns as they let the world know that they have full love and trust in their partners, belting out in the chorus, "Can't nobody tell me sh*t about my baby."

Stream "Can't Nobody" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody has a past and a future
But you gotta find the one that suits ya and treats ya right
That makes you feel real good

Keith Sweat
Keith Sweat Raheem DeVaughn
