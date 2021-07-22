Keith Raniere's rule as the leader of the NVIXM sex cult was cut short ever since his guilty conviction on racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire-fraud conspiracy, forced-labor conspiracy, sex-trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking charges over two years ago. However, victims of his coercive sex trafficking cult, whom he ran with Smallville actress Allison Mack, may finally receive a sliver of justice as victims and Raniere himself spoke at the his sentencing.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison and forced to pay over $3 million in restitution to victims.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I still hear your and Allison’s words, 'everything I do for you is for your own good.’ ‘You’re an entitled little princess’ … ‘You’re good at being a slave,'” one victim said as she spoke her truth at the sentencing. Raniere's NVIXM business, which offered expensive self-help classes, hid a smaller cult-like group called DOS, where women recruited by Allison Mack were trained to be Raniere's sex slaves. “A significant sentence is not just appropriate, but necessary. Mr. Raniere has acted as though the law does not apply to him,” a judge said as he described the lack of remorse and predatory behavior exhibited by Raniere.

At his sentencing, Raniere was as cold and emotionless as ever. "I do believe strongly that I’m innocent of the charges. But it is also true that I caused all this pain," the defendant said as he maintained he's "not remorseful." He still took the time to defend co-defendants like Mack, whom he says are "innocent" and "have good souls."

Raniere will serve his 120 year sentence in an Arizona prison and will pay $3.46 million to the victims.

[via]