Kehalni's adorable baby girl Adeya Nomi is not even one-year-old and already she's pulled from her mama when it comes to her vocal abilities. The "Honey" singer re-shared a clip to her Twitter feed that sees Adeya and her father, Javie Young-White, sing her little heart out as she's clearly getting comfortable with her voice. "LOOK AT MY FAMILY," Kehlani wrote in awe.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When Kehlani first announced she was pregnant, details on the father was a big question until it was revealed that it as her drummer. Fans began to speculate on Javie's sexuality and his role in Kehlani and Adeya's life. After reports got dramatic, he sent out just one tweet shutting down a few of the rumours. "I’ve never been a sperm donor nor do I identify as gay nor have I ever been *the gay best friend* lol. I am a father to my beautiful daughter and I like what I like. if you gon be aimless & nosey least have yo facts straight," he wrote.

Javie's Twitter feed is filled with sweet videos and messages about his daughter that has seemingly changed his life for the better. "My daughter now cries when I leave the room.. how do I ever go anywhere ever again I cannot," he wrote.