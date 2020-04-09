The late Chynna Rogers, who tragically passed away at 25-years-old, received an outpouring of love from artists like Kehlani, Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and more.
Artists like Kehlani, Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and more took to social media to remember the late Chynna Rogers, a Philadelphia rapper and model who tragically died at the age of 25 on Wednesday (April 8th). “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family wrote in a statemet. Her cause of death is currently unknown.
Chynna began her career at the age of 14 when she was signed to Ford Models. She was then take under A$AP Yams' wing, and launched her rap career. Plenty of fellow artists, including the late Yams' crew A$AP Mob, paid tribute to Chynna on social media. "REST EASY CHYNNA," the A$AP Mob account on Instagram wrote. "WE GON MISS U SIS" Kehlani also took to Instagram to write a lengthy message about her fallen friend. "You never forgot to check in," she said in her tribute. "You never forgot to tell yourself you were proud. I will always be proud of you." "Everybody needs to know that you were special," said Vince Staples. "Too special for words."
Rest in peace to a talented soul gone too soon.