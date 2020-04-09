Artists like Kehlani, Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and more took to social media to remember the late Chynna Rogers, a Philadelphia rapper and model who tragically died at the age of 25 on Wednesday (April 8th). “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family wrote in a statemet. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Chynna began her career at the age of 14 when she was signed to Ford Models. She was then take under A$AP Yams' wing, and launched her rap career. Plenty of fellow artists, including the late Yams' crew A$AP Mob, paid tribute to Chynna on social media. "REST EASY CHYNNA," the A$AP Mob account on Instagram wrote. "WE GON MISS U SIS" Kehlani also took to Instagram to write a lengthy message about her fallen friend. "You never forgot to check in," she said in her tribute. "You never forgot to tell yourself you were proud. I will always be proud of you." "Everybody needs to know that you were special," said Vince Staples. "Too special for words."

Rest in peace to a talented soul gone too soon.