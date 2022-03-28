Kehlani and Justin Bieber are making magic together again. In 2020, the superstar duo teamed up on "Get Me," which appeared on the Canadian crooner's Changes album, and has remained in rotation for many fans to this day.

On Monday, March 28th, the "Toxic" singer shared the cover art for their latest collaboration with Bieber, on a single called "up at night," which is due to arrive on streaming platforms this Wednesday, March 30th at 9 AM PST.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Produced by @popwansel and @rogetchahayed, artwork by @brialysse," they captioned the vibrant photograph that sees Kehlani lying on a red-carpeted floor in what looks like a room of mirrors, their shiny outfit matching the bold flooring beneath them.

Although they didn't explicitly clarify anything in their post, fans have been speculating that "up at night" will appear on K's forthcoming Blue Water Road record, which was previously delayed.

According to the It Was Good Until It Wasn't recording artist's Instagram bio, the long-awaited record will arrive on April 29th. So far, we've received sneak peeks in the form of two singles – "little story" and "altar."





Speaking of new music from Kehlani – last October, the mother of one posted up at a club in Las Vegas with Russ, where they teased the possibility of a joint project between them. Read more about that here, and let us know if you're excited to hear 'lani and Justin Bieber's latest single in the comment section.