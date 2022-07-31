In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."

Nearly a month after its release, the songstress announced that she would be going on tour for the project. She posted the dates on Instagram and stated that artists Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad would be alongside her. The mother of one also hinted at which songs she would be performing, including her latest album, her previous project, It Was Good Until It Wasn't, and more.

Her excursion started yesterday (July 30), in Raleigh, North Carolina, and she gave fans a show they'll never forget. For her set, she wore gray leggings, a knitted sweater filled with holes, and a sports bra.

Video footage captured the Atlantic Records recording artist delivering her vocals before turning around and showing the crowd her backside. As the hook for "Distraction" played, the melodies went away, causing nothing but the sound of drums to be heard. On beat, Kehlani made her butt clap to the rhythm and held her microphone behind her. Instantly, the crowd screamed in excitement at her moves.

Following night one of the tour, Kehlani posted an image of herself on stage with the caption, "thoughts on last night?" Check out the post below.