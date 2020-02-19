Kehlani and an unknown special guest will give a tribute performance at a benefit show for the late Lexii Alijah on Wednesday evening in Minneapolis. The R&B singer shared a poster for the event on Instagram Tuesday evening, featuring an image of her fallen friend.

"Minnesota I'm OMW," Kehlani wrote. "Love u @lexiialijaii." Lexii was a budding rapper from Minnesota, who tragically passed away on New Year's day this year at 21 years old. It was later revealed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner that she died of an accidental overdose.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Kehlani expressed how heartbroken she was over social media after the news broke that Lexii had passed away. "i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused," Kehlani tweeted. "i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Lexii first started making waves on the music scene when she was featured on Kehlani's track, "Jealous," back in 2015 at just 17 years old.

Plenty of other artists mourned her death over social media as well, including Russ, Wale, Bas, and Ambré.

RIP to a young talent gone too soon. We continue to send our love and condolences to Lexii's loved ones.