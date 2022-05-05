This isn't the first time Kehlani has mapped out hard boundaries between herself and the public, but she recently took to social media to double down. The singer has always been relatively private with her personal life, but in recent years, Kehlani had opted to pull back even more. Her romantic relationships often take over headlines and the songbird has made it clear that she is pressing pause on sitting down for interviews for the time being.

Last week, Kehlani finally shared her anticipated album Blue Water Road, and this is a season where an artist such as herself would be jumping from one outlet to the next for interviews and video features.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

However, Kehlani recently revealed that she isn't interested in promoting the record, or herself, the way the industry has demanded from artists.

"No more interviews," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Support the music or don't Im done." In another slide, she added, "All I care about is me fans, only people I care about serving is the fans, I'm here for y'all and that's it."

Kehlani isn't the only artist to make such a declaration. Back in 2020, SZA said she would cease doing video interviews or taking photos, and others draw lines for mental health purposes. Check out Kehlani's post below and let us know if you think this is a good or bad move.