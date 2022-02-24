Kehlani Shares New Single "Little Story" From Upcoming Album

One of this week's most anticipated music releases has arrived slightly early as Kehlani has come through with her new single, "little story."

The second song to arrive from the two-time Grammy Award nominee's upcoming studio album, blue water road, is officially out now on all streaming platforms. Produced by Pop Wansel, Some Randoms, and Wes Singerman, Kehlani's "little story" comes alongside a new music video, which focuses on the beauty of simplicity.





This follows the release of "altar," Kehlani's first single from the album, which arrived back in September 2021.

As Kehlani continues to roll out her upcoming album, we will keep you posted on any information, including a release date, the tracklist, and more. Let us know what you think of "little story" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wouldn't say I'm a liar, but I'm not always honest

I ain't come through, but that's why I ain't promise

You got a face that I could lie to

Light blue lights in your white room

And you're fine too