Are you ready to take a trip down Kehlani's Blue Water Road? The highly anticipated album is set to arrive on streamers at the end of this month, and ahead of that, the Oakland-born recording artist has unveiled the 13-song-long tracklist, which boasts some pretty impressive features.

Aside from the previously released "little story" and "altar," solo titles from 'lani herself include "shooter interlude," "wish i never," "everything interlude," "melt," "tangerine," and "everything."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

We've also already heard their collaboration with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber on "up at night," following the duo's 2020 joint track, "Get Me," which quickly became a fan favourite, but that's not all that Kehlani has in store for listeners.

Blxst will appear on "any given sunday," while Syd of The Internet lends her vocal talents to "get me started." If you streamed the latter's recently released Broken Hearts Club project, then you'll already know that she and the 26-year-old mother of one also linked up for "Out Loud," which received a spot on our latest R&B Season update.

Another Canadian who appears on Blue Water Road is R&B vocalist Jessie Reyez, who will sing alongside Kehlani on "more than i should," and last – but certainly not least – we have an appearance from both Thundercat and Ambre on the record's final song, "wondering/wandering."





Are you looking forward to streaming the It Was Good Until It Wasn't artist's latest body of work, arriving on April 29th? Sound off in the comments and let us know which feature you think will become your favourite.