Kehlani Shares "Blue Water Road" Ft. Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, Thundercat, Blxst & More

Fans are excited to receive Kehlani's latest record and like their others, this has been a labor of love for the singer. On Friday (April 29), Kehlani delivered Blue Water Road, an album that featured artists like Syd, Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, Thundercat, Ambre, and Blxst. In a recent interview with R&B Now Radio for Apple Music, Kehlani spoke about the inspiration behind the project.

“Yeah. I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house," the singer revealed. "It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip that was supposed to be for the deluxe of my last album, and then I left and had a big spiritual—I don't want to say experience, but I went to a couple ceremonies and came back, and it was just completely different to me."

"The album just didn't sound like...or mentally, I wasn't in the deluxe of my last album. Mentally, I was super far away from my last album in general," Kehalni added. "And a couple songs resonated with something, I guess, that felt just like whatever the next was. And we didn't want to lose that, but we also knew we couldn't just keep renting out this person's house down the street. So we found a studio, luckily, really close, and it still felt the exact same as the house down the street, so we just stayed here and made the whole album here.”

Stream Blue Water Road and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. little story

2. any given sunday ft. Blxst

3. shooter interlude

4. wish I never

5. up at night ft. Justin Bieber

6. get me started ft. Syd

7. everything interlude

8. more than I should ft. Jessie Reyez

9. altar

10. melt

11. tangerine

12. everything

13. wondering/wandering ft. Thundercat and Ambre