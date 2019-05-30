Kehlani recently opened the vault to share all kinds of videos and photos of her adorable newborn daughter, Adeya Nomi. The little cutie was born at the end of March at Kehlani's home. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison," she wrote at the time.

The latest of cute updates on Adeya is a video that hears her making little baby sounds, or as Kehlni calls it, recapping her day. "Nightly recap on how her day was. she got the fire stories," the "Honey" singer captioned the video.

"Every second of everyday is spent falling in love in a new way," Kehlani shared on Instagram for her first mother's day. "Every second of love feels different than the last. I remember praying for you. I remember asking for you out loud. I remember our identical cry we shared the first minute we met. mommy has done many things in life but you are by far my first BEST thing."

She added: "Thank you for finding me. thank you for loving me with those big googly eyes and dimpled cheeks. your little spirit could’ve picked anyone and here it is, with me. I am the luckiest."