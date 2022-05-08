Just a few days ago, Kehlani made it clear that they're not interested in doing a full press tour for the recently released blue water road, and now we've got a pretty good idea as to why. Earlier this weekend, the mother of one's appearance on The Morning Hustle hit the internet, and it was awkward, to say the least.

In the days after the episode's arrival, the R&B star has shared her side of the story, offering up an explanation for why they came off as uninterested in some clips. "I see that interview was still released, I've been advised to speak!" Kehlani began.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I was gonna remain quiet. Every other recent interview has been super bubbly, warm, informative, and open. From start to finish, this interview was cringey, a lot of mockery and invasive as f*ck."

The SweetSexySavage hitmaker continued, "This is why your favourite artists always stop doing interviews or people don't want to speak anymore. I'm only speaking to [a] select few folks anymore who really care about me deeply and have always been in my corner.





Kehlani then called out any fans who have been "sharing clips out of context," informing them that their antics are unhelpful. "All the comments on the YouTube video tho agree it was a shitty ass interview and in my opinion, it's pretty evident," they wrote, urging readers to check out other recent interviews that had much better outcomes.

While the songstress has shared her side of the story, The Morning Hustle has also shared theirs. In clips uploaded to @theneighborhoodtalk, we hear hosts discussing their chat with Kehlani, admitting that the artist seemed as though they didn't want to be there – check it out above and watch the full interview below.