Kehlani’s “Cloud 19” Is On All Streaming Platforms For The First Time

Throughout her career, Kehlani has been consistently delivering banger after banger, from You Should Be Here back in 2015 to the more recent It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. The mother of one is known for her sultry voice, raw lyrics, and beats that will be stuck in the back of your head for hours after just one listen.

Although it feels like her music has been with us for ages, Kehlani’s career actually began back in 2014 with the release of Cloud 19 - a mixtape that the then-19-year-old released online as a digital download. The project is widely recognized as one of the best RnB albums in recent history and was produced by Grammy-winner Swagg R’Celious.

The project’s re-release comes just in time for its 7th anniversary. Kehlani celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post captioned, “HAPPY 7 YEARS OF CLOUD 19! wow i was a baby when i dropped this. in honor of my first love, we put it on streaming services everywhere! GO STREAM! what song we bangin first?!?!”

You heard the girl - go stream Cloud 19.

Track List

1. FWU

2. As I Am

3. Get Away

4. Deserve Better

5. How We Do Us (feat. Kyle Dion)

6. 1st Position

7. Tell Your Mama