For weeks now, Kehlani has been dropping off sweet teasers of the work she's putting into her upcoming project. "Second album coming and all i’m saying is rnb man... rnb. i said no snippets but fuck it this shit rockin," she captioned one of the first clips of an unreleased song. As time went on we learnt that Megan Thee Stallion was woking with Kehlani on a song and the "Honey" singer made it known that a lot of ladies would be featured on the project. “I can let this cat of the bag. Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her," Megan said.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

After sharing yet another snippet of a tune that's seemingly about her boyfriend YG, Kehlani has come through to drop off another Instagram share that reminds fans that she's still working hard to finish the album for her loving fanbase. "Y’all been asking for it, i been workin on it, heart dependin on it. new music otw," she captioned an image of her recording in the studio.

The last tape we got from Kehlani was her beloved While We Wait project that arrived while she was pregnant back in February.