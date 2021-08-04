Hip Hop has been a driving force in shifting cannabis culture into becoming mainstream, and in recent years, we're seeing more artists either build their own brands or partner with others to develop strains. Kehlani has been a long supporter of cannabis and even would partake herself, but she recently explained why, back in 2018, she decided to part ways with marijuana.

For many artists, weed can help with focus and creativity, but Kehlani revealed that she was smoking so often that it was having an adverse effect. "I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective," she said in a TikTok video. "People think I'm sh*tting on weed, I'm not."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"I loved weed when I was involved with it," said the singer. "It's a beautiful plant with very nice properties when used correctly. I don't think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it. I wasn't the most productive pothead."

"It really really messed with my vocal cords and it really took a lot of energy from my day. I stopped to regulate my body and myself," she continued. "I got to a point where I couldn't eat, sleep, or be at a social gathering. I couldn't kick it without smoking weed and I just didn't want it to have that hold on my life anymore."

"And also my throat and lungs were tired of me," she added. "But I'm not judging the weed smokers!" Kehlani has previously spoken about quitting smoking after her doctor alerted her that if she stayed on the path she was on, she would only have a few more years in her singing career. The singer reportedly quit that day.

[via]