Last summer, Young M.A made waves with her single "BIG." The track was included on the rapper's debut studio album Herstory in the Making and it captured the attention of fans, especially because she included a familiar mention. "Man, I like them tatted b*tches, hi Kehlani / I woke up in that p*ssy, her new name Bugatti," Young M.A rapped. She would later tell Angie Martinez that she wasn't using the line to flirt with the singer, but the radio host wasn't buying it.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The two artists recently came face-to-face when Kehlani appeared on Young M.A's Apple Music 1 show Me Always Radio. They discussed a myriad of topics, including the "BIG" mention. "It's long overdue we have this conversation in general, just from the whole 'Hi Kehlani' line. A lot of people was curious about that line," said M.A.

It wasn't something that Kehlani thought was as big of a deal as people were making it. "I loved it. I loved it," said the singer. "I thought it was really cool. I thought it was funny. I think that public reactions are just hilarious to me in general, so it was funny to see what people thought was going on or what they thought it meant, or just the timing on top of it. I don't know, but I mean I am probably the most heavily tattooed woman in the industry, probably. So it was just, who else could you say? You know what I'm saying?"

Young M.A added that people still tease her about that line and continue to tag her under Kehlani's posts. Check out these two chatting below.