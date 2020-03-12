mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kehlani Is Back With Her New Single "Toxic"

Aron A.
March 12, 2020 13:39
Kehlani is coming through with her new single, "Toxic."


As cuffing season seemingly comes to an end, Kehlani airing out all sorts of toxic behavior on her latest single. Releasing "Toxic" ahead of the typical Friday release date, Kehlani embarks on a gloomy emotional record as she details an unhealthy relationship. G.Ry and K Beazy hold down the production on the record while it sounds like Ty Dolla $ign adds accents of harmonies and adlibs in the background. 

Kehlani has unleashed a few singles this year as fans have anticipated the arrival of her next album. She put out "Valentine's Day (Shameful)" roughly a month ago which arrived just days after dropping her collaboration with YG, "Konkulsions." Along collaborations with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallions, Kehlani clearly has something up her sleeve this year.

Quotable Lyrics
And now that Don Julio made me a fool for you
And I might hit your phone up
With that rarara, missin' my dadada
Missin' that ah ah ah

