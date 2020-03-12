Kehlani Is Back With Her New Single "Toxic"

As cuffing season seemingly comes to an end, Kehlani airing out all sorts of toxic behavior on her latest single. Releasing "Toxic" ahead of the typical Friday release date, Kehlani embarks on a gloomy emotional record as she details an unhealthy relationship. G.Ry and K Beazy hold down the production on the record while it sounds like Ty Dolla $ign adds accents of harmonies and adlibs in the background.

Kehlani has unleashed a few singles this year as fans have anticipated the arrival of her next album. She put out "Valentine's Day (Shameful)" roughly a month ago which arrived just days after dropping her collaboration with YG, "Konkulsions." Along collaborations with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallions, Kehlani clearly has something up her sleeve this year.

