Kehlani Honors The Spirits Of Her Loved Ones On "Altar" Single

We will soon receive a new album from Kehlani, and the singer is kicking off her rollout season with a new single. This week, the Bay Area songbird shared that Blue Water Road would arrive this winter, and earlier today, Kehlani delivered "Altar," a new single that arrived with an accompanying music video. The visual moves like an ethereal period piece and shows Kehlani enjoying the fruits of nature and what looks to be a woman portraying her spiritual support, much like a loved one that was lost or an ancestor.

Kehlani tweeted about the response she's received about the song: "I’ve had an overwhelmingly emotional day. SO many people have reached out to me to say what the song has done for them and it’s been unreal. the words i’ve received today i will never take for granted. i’m doing what i’m supposed to be doing. I owe it all to spirit."

Stream "Altar" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Holdin' on to anything from you

That you've been leaving here

Now I believe I swear

I can smell your perfume

Picking up your signal like a phonebooth

Keeping you alive and I do it 'cause I want to