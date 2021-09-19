Coming off an incredibly eventful summer, including the success of "Essence" and an appearance on Certified Lover Boy, Tems came through with her latest EP, If Orange Was A Place. Despite the recent collaborative streak, she holds down the majority of the project alone but she taps Brent Faiyaz for "Found." It was only right that it was included in this week's R&B Season playlist.

The OVO clique is working these days. While Drake just dropped, Majid Jordan recently blessed fans with a brand new single titled, "Summer Rain" -- a perfect tune to close out the summer. It was only right that they were included in this week's playlist update.

The Voice Of The Heroes,Lil Baby and Lil Durk, are currently on tour but they extended their collaborative prowess for H.E.R.'s new single, "Find A Way."

Kehlani also announced the release of a new project recently and offered fans her latest single, "Altar."

Other inclusions on this week's playlist include D Smoke and Amaarae.

