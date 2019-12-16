The state of Kehlani and YG's relationship is... unclear. They revealed that they were dating back in September after supposedly five years of having things for each other. They broke up shortly after when YG was caught kissing another woman outside of a club. YG has expressed how apologetic he is for his transgression, but it doesn't appear to be enough to win back Kehlani, because a few days ago she declared that she's single in a since-deleted tweet.

The tweet was prompted by rumors circulating that she was dating Tory Lanez after they were spotted together. She explained that they were merely collaborating on a track for her new record, which she seems to be working on in Toronto according to the geotag on her recent Instagram posts. This all leaves us confused as to who is responsible for scattering rose petals and candles all over Kehlani's home. She showed the classic romantic trick on her IG story over the weekend, but didn't seem to be as enamored as the unknown lover intended. "Who wants to clean dis up," she wrote on the video, pointing out the low-key inconvenience of this display.

If she's single, then who is behind this rose petal treatment? A brand new flame likely wouldn't pull this sort of move. Did she rekindle her former romance with PARTYNEXTDOOR while in The 6? Is this an attempt by YG to regain her affection? After all, she did claim on her latest song, "You Know Wassup", that she still has love for the Compton rapper.