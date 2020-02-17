Kehlani Gets Real With "Valentine's Day (Shameful)" Drop

This weekend, Kehlani and YG released their joint "Konclusions" track, weeks after the couple reeportedly called it quits, raising a few eyebrows in the process. It especially seemed pretty peculiarly that neither party had a hand in promoting the newly-minted release either.

Early Monday morning, however, Kehlani dropped off a more plausible residual from the failed relationship as she delivered on her "Valentine's Day (Shameful)" track a loose drop hosted exclusively on her SoundCloud page for the time being. On it, Kehlani addresses an unnamed ex, dropping intimate details such as her role in helping them overcome addiction and their use of a relationship with her for "status and recognition."

Take a listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

The immature me hopes the world sees just who you are

A facade only gets you so far

And I'm bigger than you

So I can't meet you where you are