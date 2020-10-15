Sometimes, your social media feed can just get flooded and the content that you actually want to see gets drowned out. That seems to be what happened to Kehlani, which prompted her to start a major clean-up effort on her "following" tab.

Rumors started flying after it was reported that Kehlani had recently unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion on IG. Considering the fact that Kehlani rode for Megan in the past, even removing Tory Lanez from her album to support the Houston rapper, the move was surprising. People began to share their theories as to what happened but, thankfully, the Bay Area artist is clearing everything up.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

Adding a new text-based post on her feed, Kehlani wrote:

"I am unfollowing everyone and starting at zero, Instagram only lets you go a certain amount at a time. I am trying to get to zero to start over again. I followed 2300 people."

She went on to address the theories that people have been sharing regarding her friendship with Megan.

"Y’all theories are ass juice and instagram is toxic which is why i’m tryna clean my timeline up to stay off of it," she added. "If u follow me closely you know i been off twitter for a while too. i’m in a great placeeeeee mind ur beeeeez life is goooood."

It's nice to hear that nothing happened between them and that it was as simple as a social media reset.