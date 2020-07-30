Kehlani Drops "Can I" Video, An Ode To Black Sex Workers

Kehlani releases the sexy new video for "Can I," which features tons of chatroom footage from actual sex workers.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kehlani and her video release for "Can I," which features Tory Lanez. The current narrative being painted is that Tory Lanez fired gunshots at Megan Thee Stallion after a house party this month, leading pretty much everybody to turn on him. When Kehlani announced that she would be dropping the video to "Can I," she was transparent, noting that his verse would stay on the track but that she was solo in the video. On the deluxe edition of her album, she will be removing him.

Now, the video is officially out and we get to see exactly what she meant.

The video is an ode to sex work, featuring real-life sex workers in chat-room style quarantine footage. "Our video is a ode to sex work," she wrote on Twitter. "Honoring sex workers. Uplifting their movement. That’s it."

She went on to share the social media information for each woman appearing in the video, giving them some promo and truly supporting them.

Watch the new video above and be sure to stay tuned for the updated version of "Can I" on the deluxe album.