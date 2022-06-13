We've seen what 070 Shake and Kehlani are capable of doing on their own as incredibly talented recording artists, but now we're getting a closer look at their romantic life together at home.

In case you didn't know, the "Nice To Have" songstress and the blue water road hitmaker have been friends for quite some time, and nearly a year ago now they decided to take things one step further, beginning a relationship with one another.

While we don't know much about them as a couple, Kehlani did tap their partner to star alongside them in the "melt" music video. "It’s about the feeling of laying up with someone, cuddling, or even being sexually intimate, and you want to fall in their skin," the mother of one explained of the song in a statement.

Today (June 13) 070 celebrates her 25th birthday, and in commemoration of the big day, her girlfriend posted a thoughtful tribute to her Instagram feed. "Happy Birthday my heart," she wrote.

"Six years of friendship and almost one year of love. Nothing I say in a caption could explain or compare. You're one in a million, Dani. I love you, my very best friend."

The first picture shows the two posing in front of a grainy camera, Kehlani's black-manicure-clad hand holding their boo's face.

The carousel is packed with plenty of other heartwarming, intimate moments, including a video of 070 getting her ear bitten by a pet bird – check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





