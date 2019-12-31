At the beginning of this year, Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nomi, marking one of the most beautiful days in her entire life. The Bay Area native opted for a natural birthing process, being assisted by a midwife as she gave birth in the comfort of her own bathtub. We've seen plenty of photos of Lani and her little girl but, to cap off the decade, the songstress chose to let us in on a very private moment she shared with Adeya Nomi, nursing her daughter moments after giving birth.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Posting a photo of herself and her newborn from March, Kehlani declares her baby girl as her "greatest flex of the decade." Noting that childbirth was the hardest and greatest thing she's ever experienced, she sent a message to her daughter on social media.

"& to my greatest flex of the decade... in the bathroom at the crib in Oakland in the morning in March... thank you 2019 for the greatest gift of all time. hardest and greatest thing i’ve ever done. a year i will never ever ever forget. Adeya Nomi Parrish THANK YOU FOR ALL THAT YOUVE GIVEN ME!"

Hopefully, the next decade blesses Kehlani and Adeya with all the happiness in the world.