Within these last few weeks, Kehlani has been laying low. It seems as if the world received much more from the singer when she was involved with YG as the couple made headlines. They were loved up on red carpets and at events, and for Valentine's Day, Kehlani shared a series of photos showing how YG went all out with teddy bears, rose petals, and plenty of gifts to spare.

Days later, Kehlani announced that her romance with the rapper was a wrap in a break-up song titled "Valentine's Day (Shameful)." The singer shared that she'd went through her man's phone and discovered some things that broke her heart, so she was once again a single woman. After removing one another from their social media accounts, neither party has spoken about the split. Yet, Kehlani is returning with another single that may shed light on how she's been processing these recent turn of events.

"Toxic" will reportedly drop tomorrow (March 12) at 10:00 a.m. PST and Kehlani shared the cover art on Wednesday (March 10) evening. She didn't reveal too much information about the new single but fans have been speculating based on the look of the cover art alone. Check it out below.