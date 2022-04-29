Kehlani & Jessie Reyez Collaborate On Groovy New Track, "more than i should"

Kehlani's long-awaited blue water road has finally made its way onto streamers for our listening pleasure, boasting features from names like Blxst, Syd, Thundercat, and Ambré. We've also already heard from Justin Bieber on "up at night," but he's not the only Canadian star that 'lani recruited for their latest work.

"FIGURES" singer Jessie Reyez lent her vocal talents to the record's eighth title, "more than i should," which blends both artists' voices together beautifully over upbeat, groovy production.

"Is it really cheatin' if she ain't lovin' me right? / If she's not touchin' me right? / Leaves me lonely every night? / You give me attention that he can't seem to provide / Put in work to make me smile / Say good mornin' and goodnight," Kehlani and Reyez sing on the chorus.

Have you streamed all of blue water road yet? If not, check it out here, and if yes, be sure to tell us your top three favourite tracks in the comment section below.

