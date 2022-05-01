Kehlani & Blxst's Voices Blend Beautifully On New R&B Song, "any given sunday"

Have you taken a trip down Kehlani's blue water road yet? On Friday, April 29th, the 27-year-old shared their 13-track project, which boasts features from names like Justin Bieber, Syd, Thundercat, and Ambrè.

Following the arrival of his own debut album, Before You Go, 'lani tapped Blxst to appear on the album's second title, "any given sunday," which finds them trading verses about throwing dollar bills at the booty club.

"Are you workin', baby? / Are you workin' tonight? / 'Cause I got a brand new bag, oh yeah / I just touched down in Miami, babe (Are you workin' tonight?) / Make it rain on your stage any given Sunday," both stars sing on the chorus.

Yesterday, we shared another standout from Kehlani's new body of work – "more than i should" featuring Canada's own Jessie Reyez. If you've already heard that, and are in the mood for more R&B bops, look out for our weekly playlist update arriving later this afternoon.

Stream "any given sunday" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm throwin' a paper tantrum at the club (Are you workin' tonight?)

Make it rain on your stage any given Sunday

This shit is presidential, got you stimulated (Ooh)

To you, I'm more than famous (Ooh, ooh)