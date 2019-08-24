Kehlani & Arin Ray Double Up With "Change" Music Video

Kehlani and Arin Ray return to share the screen.

Last week, Kehlani and Arin Ray dropped off a formidable playlist entry with their "Change" collaboration, and this week the duo returned to deliver on a cinematic new accompaniment for the track.

“I’ve had some dope videos in the past, but this one, as far as creativity and doing things differently, this is the one,” he recently told Billboard of the new clip. “This is the one where I'm like, 'Yeah, we really got this one.' And I don't wanna do it differently after this, I wanna keep the same formula. I want to keep using these guys. It's bananas. And I'm not a fan of all my videos. That's s the thing. Half of my videos out, I do not like."

The new single precedes Ray's forthcoming album, the follow up to Platinum Fire, his debut output which arrived in 2018.

"People really wanted R&B, that soul, that feeling again," Ray adds of the upcoming effort. "So that's what I tried to do. I tried to really be R&B with this project."

Until that arrives, get into "Change" up top.