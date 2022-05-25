mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kehlani & 070 Shake Celebrate Their Romance In "Melt" Music Video

Aron A.
May 25, 2022 17:15
397 Views
01
1

Kehlani and 070 Shake make it official in the music video for "Melt."

Kehlani is only a few weeks removed from the release of their latest album, Blue Water Road, and the Oakland singer is keeping the momentum high with new visuals. This week, Kehlani shared the official music video for "melt" ft. 070 Shake. The gorgeous visuals were shot in Brazil, exploring the real-life relationship between Kehlani and Shake.

"It’s about the feeling of laying up with someone, cuddling, or even being sexually intimate, and you want to fall in their skin," Kehlani said about the song in a statement.

Kehlani and 070 Shake have been romantically linked since late 2021 but "melt" is the first time they've acknowledged their relationship publicly. Kehlani even made it Instagram official earlier this week.

Check out the visuals for Kehlani's "Melt" above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

Kehlani 070 Shake Music Videos News Blue Water Road
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Kehlani & 070 Shake Celebrate Their Romance In "Melt" Music Video
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject