Kehlani & 070 Shake Celebrate Their Romance In "Melt" Music Video

Kehlani and 070 Shake make it official in the music video for "Melt."

Kehlani is only a few weeks removed from the release of their latest album, Blue Water Road, and the Oakland singer is keeping the momentum high with new visuals. This week, Kehlani shared the official music video for "melt" ft. 070 Shake. The gorgeous visuals were shot in Brazil, exploring the real-life relationship between Kehlani and Shake.

"It’s about the feeling of laying up with someone, cuddling, or even being sexually intimate, and you want to fall in their skin," Kehlani said about the song in a statement.

Kehlani and 070 Shake have been romantically linked since late 2021 but "melt" is the first time they've acknowledged their relationship publicly. Kehlani even made it Instagram official earlier this week.

Check out the visuals for Kehlani's "Melt" above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.